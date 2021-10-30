EPD: Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside home on E. Maryland St.

Birthday Club
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms police officers were on scene at an Evansville home on Saturday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the Evansville Police Department responded to a call of a felony warrant on East Maryland Street.

Officials say they received the call around 3:20 p.m.

Dispatch says the EPD Bearcat was on scene.

EPD Sgt. Saltzman tells 14 News that the suspect, who police identify as James Ipock, initially refused to come out of the home when police went to the door. He says that Ipock finally turned himself over to authorities after nearly 15 minutes.

Police say Ipock was wanted on a felony intimidation charge out of Vanderburgh County.

We will update this story as soon as more information is available.

