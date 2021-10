EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire destroyed a garage on Uhlhorn Street on Friday night.

Authorities say crews responded after a witness called in to report a loud boom.

Officials tell 14 News the fire was contained to a single garage, which is now totaled.

No injuries were reported.

Crews say they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

