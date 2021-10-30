Cool with a mix of sun and clouds for Halloween

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a sort of dreary Saturday. Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon under cloudy skies. Light rain was spread across most of the Tri-State early this morning but became more isolated throughout the day. We may still see some spotty sprinkles or drizzle this evening, especially east of I-69, but we will all dry out by Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the mid 40s.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Halloween, and it may be a little breezy at times with winds from the west-northwest at around 6 to 12 mph. Temperatures will top out in the lower 60s Sunday afternoon, then we will quickly start falling through the 50s as the sun sets, so make sure your kid wears a jacket with their Halloween costume!

Cooler air will flow in from the north Sunday night, dropping our temperatures into the upper 30s to near 40° by Monday morning under mostly clear skies.

We will see increasing clouds throughout the day Monday, and a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out Monday evening and into the overnight hours as a low pressure system moves through the Deep South, but I think most of us will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy but dry with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Another low pressure system passing through the Deep South may bring us a stray shower Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but most of that rain will stay south of the Tri-State. That system will keep our skies partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, and our high temperatures will only make it into the low 50s both days.

Mostly sunny skies will finally return by next weekend, but our temperatures will stay chilly, topping out in the low to mid 50s Friday and Saturday. Morning lows will also dip into the low to mid 30s throughout the second half of the week.

