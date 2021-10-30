Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Braves take 2-1 Series lead with Game 3 win

Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his home run with Dansby Swanson during the eighth...
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his home run with Dansby Swanson during the eighth inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Rookie Ian Anderson and the Atlanta bullpen took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning and the Braves blanked the Houston Astros 2-0 to take a two games to one lead in the World Series.

Astros pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz blooped a leadoff single in the eighth to break up the no-hit bid. Left fielder Eddie Rosario appeared to hesitate and the ball fell just in front of his glove.

Austin Riley hit an RBI double in the third off Astros starter Luis Garcia and Travis d’Arnaud homered off Kendall Graveman in the eighth.

Anderson was pulled after five innings and 76 pitches with a no-hitter intact. Relievers A.J. Minter and Luke Jackson kept Houston hitless until Díaz singled off Tyler Matzek.

Braves closer Will Smith worked around a leadoff single in the ninth by Alex Bregman.

Game 4 is Saturday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death of child under investigation in 600 block of E. Michigan in Evansville
Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death
Dakota Myer.
Wanted man from Wisconsin arrested in Evansville
Sycamore Street is calm and quiet now, but neighbors say it was filled with police cars on...
Neighbors react to death of Evansville child
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Ft. Branch mom and daughter sentenced in COVID-19 fraud case

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine vaccination
12 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule
Boonville kept up its long-running Halloween tradition on Friday by hosting the 27th annual...
Boonville celebrates 27th ‘Boo in Boonville’ event
The US FDA issued emergency use authorization on Friday for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for...
FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5+
A fire destroyed a garage on Uhlhorn Street in Evansville on Friday night, according to fire...
Crews investigating Evansville garage fire