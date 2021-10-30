Birthday Club
Boonville celebrates 27th ‘Boo in Boonville’ event

Boonville kept up its long-running Halloween tradition on Friday by hosting the 27th annual "Boo in Boonville" event.(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville kept up its own long-running Halloween tradition Friday.

“Boo in Boonville” celebrated its 27th year with kids lining up and down the block to visit booths giving out candy.

City officials say they had 32 different organizations running the booths this year.

They say all the work is just to make people happy.

”Very proud of what we’ve been able to do because there’s a lot of people out, you see those smiles, that’s what we’re all about,” says Boonville Mayor, Charlie Wyatt.

Officials say the tradition got its start when a city clerk-treasurer wanted to find a safe event for her kids to trick-or-treat and enjoy Halloween. The rest is history.

