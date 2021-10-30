Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

AMR Evansville emergency dispatcher passes due to Covid

AMR Charles Janis
AMR Charles Janis(American Medical Response of Evansville)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Medical Response of Evansville community lost a member on Friday.

According to a social media post, Charles Janis passed away after a hard fought battle with Covid.

Charles was the husband of Brittany Janis, an EMT also with AMR Evansville.

The couple has five children.

They say he started working at AMR Evansville because he had a passion for helping others, and his ultimate goal was to become a local law enforcement officer.

Charles was 33-years-old.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child death investigation leads to drug arrest
Child death investigation leads to drug arrest
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Death of child under investigation in 600 block of E. Michigan in Evansville
Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death
Jagr Cobb
Deputies: Man facing several charges following ‘crime spree’ in Warrick Co.
Mesker Park Zoo euthanizes rhino due to inoperable tumor
Mesker Park Zoo euthanizes rhino due to inoperable tumor

Latest News

Dispatch: Stolen car crashes onto Evansville Country Club Golf Course
Evansville Halloween Store Thrives Despite Obstacles
Evansville costume shop thriving despite unknowns
Boonville kept up its long-running Halloween tradition on Friday by hosting the 27th annual...
Boonville celebrates 27th ‘Boo in Boonville’ event
A fire destroyed a garage on Uhlhorn Street in Evansville on Friday night, according to fire...
Crews investigating possible Evansville arson