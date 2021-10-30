AMR Evansville emergency dispatcher passes due to Covid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Medical Response of Evansville community lost a member on Friday.

According to a social media post, Charles Janis passed away after a hard fought battle with Covid.

Charles was the husband of Brittany Janis, an EMT also with AMR Evansville.

The couple has five children.

They say he started working at AMR Evansville because he had a passion for helping others, and his ultimate goal was to become a local law enforcement officer.

Charles was 33-years-old.

