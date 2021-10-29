Birthday Club
Winnecke: No set hours for trick or treating in Evansville

(KOTA)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke posted trick or treat guidelines on Facebook.

He said there are no set hours for the city, but did say popular trick or treating hours are from 5:30 to 9:30, so be on alert for kids.

Be sure to follow all traffic laws and be careful when crossing the street.

Those under 12 should be with an adult.

You can find more information in Mayor Winnecke’s post below.

