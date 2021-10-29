Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor explains overdose ‘crisis’ in community

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE)- We’re continuing to follow the investigation into the death of three-year-old, Kamari Opperman, in Evansville.

Police say six people have been arrested in connection to the case and the discovery of more than 5,000 fentanyl pills.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor says things need to change.

“Nobody wants this to happen. No one assumes this is going to happen. But it does. And it could have been prevented,” Nick Hermann, Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor said.

Three-year-old Kamari Opperman, is no longer alive because of what officials call an ‘avoidable’ fentanyl overdose.

“Unfortunately, I can tell you, the department of child services can tell you, the police department can tell you, it happens every day, all over this community. And there are a lot of good efforts out there to try and address that. We have very good efforts in this community. We need to get more kids to them, we need to help fund them and we need to help them grow,” Hermann said.

But are these messages and education initiatives working?

“Well, that’s a difficult question and I think people are struggling with it, is how do you get a message out? Do you do it through TV, do you do it through an app, do you do it through Facebook, do you do it through radio, do you do it through the schools, I know the schools have drug education programs. And I think the answer has to be all of those. The answer has to be you reach who you can, and you try and do it in a variety of different ways,” Hermann said.

This is a crisis, as a matter of fact, Hermann says the biggest crisis in our community right now.

“This is happening in every neighborhood, every income bracket, in every ethnicity these drugs don’t care, and they will kill you and kill your kids. That’s what we need to get out there and get people to understand,” Hermann said.

Then there’s another problem, reaching the households that have the problem and getting them to pay attention.

“Ultimately you’re going to hit, how can we get these kids to participate. because sometimes when you have situations where there are drugs in the house or there’s criminal activity, you don’t really want to expose your kids to people that might tell about the criminal activity,” Hermann said.

So what’s next?

How do you get people to change their behaviors and get a community to actually respond?

Jessica Costello asked the prosecutor, “Do you think that the city or the county even needs to step in to try and figure this out?”

“Yes, I think everyone needs to step in to try and figure this out. We’re always looking for something that can help. And that’s not just us. That’s everybody. This is a catastrophe and a plague here in Vanderburgh County,” Hermann said.

So if you see something, say something. That’s the biggest reminder that officials give.

They also say the anonymous tip line is also a way to tell police about any activity you want to report.

