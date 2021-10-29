UE volleyball slated for crucial weekend matches

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the biggest weekends for the University of Evansville volleyball program is on tap as the Purple Aces prepare for three matches in four nights.

With the win over Indiana State last Saturday, the Aces extended their current conference win streak to six games, which is longest win streak for the program since joining the Missouri Valley Conference in 1994.

UE head coach Fernando Morales said ever since the team got their first conference win, the Aces have never backed down.

”Starting 0-3, we knew we needed just one victory in the Valley for them to know they can compete,” Morales said. “Especially having four freshman playing. They knew the Valley volleyball was a high level, so they just needed to win one to know they belong here, they can compete. As soon as they won won, they took off.”

”I feel like the energy somehow changed,” freshman Giulia Cardona said. “We all have the same goal in mind right now.”

The stretch begins on Friday against Valparaiso, before UE welcomes Loyola on Saturday and Southern Illinois on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.