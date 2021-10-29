UE men’s basketball set to tip-off new season with exhibition against Mount St. Joseph

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the University of Evansville men’s basketball program, the start of the 2021-22 season is now right around the corner.

Evansville is slated to receive its first tune-up of the season this weekend, as the Purple Aces host Mount St. Joseph in the first of two exhibition games in seven days.

[PREVIOUS: UE men’s basketball ranked 8th in MVC preseason poll]

14 Sports caught up with UE head coach Todd Lickliter and his squad at practice Thursday morning. After practicing since early in the summer, UE coaches and players say they are excited to finally play another team other than themselves.

“It’ll be an opportunity for us to see how we defend different schemes, be defended a different way, preparation for a game,” UE head coach Todd Lickliter said. “It’s so much better when you have an opponent to be able to gauge how effective you are.”

“It’s gonna be great when we can finally play somebody other than the 14 guys we got,” UE fifth-year senior guard Noah Frederking said. “It’s gonna be a good test for us to play against somebody different, somebody else’s schemes. Everybody’s gonna get to play. It’s an evaluation game, and you’re gonna see a lot of different lineups.”

Saturday’s tipoff at the Ford Center is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Purple Aces will take the court for their second exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan next Thursday.

