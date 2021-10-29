Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

UE men’s basketball set to tip-off new season with exhibition against Mount St. Joseph

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the University of Evansville men’s basketball program, the start of the 2021-22 season is now right around the corner.

Evansville is slated to receive its first tune-up of the season this weekend, as the Purple Aces host Mount St. Joseph in the first of two exhibition games in seven days.

[PREVIOUS: UE men’s basketball ranked 8th in MVC preseason poll]

14 Sports caught up with UE head coach Todd Lickliter and his squad at practice Thursday morning. After practicing since early in the summer, UE coaches and players say they are excited to finally play another team other than themselves.

“It’ll be an opportunity for us to see how we defend different schemes, be defended a different way, preparation for a game,” UE head coach Todd Lickliter said. “It’s so much better when you have an opponent to be able to gauge how effective you are.”

“It’s gonna be great when we can finally play somebody other than the 14 guys we got,” UE fifth-year senior guard Noah Frederking said. “It’s gonna be a good test for us to play against somebody different, somebody else’s schemes. Everybody’s gonna get to play. It’s an evaluation game, and you’re gonna see a lot of different lineups.”

Saturday’s tipoff at the Ford Center is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Purple Aces will take the court for their second exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death of child under investigation in 600 block of E. Michigan in Evansville
Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death
Dakota Myer.
Wanted man from Wisconsin arrested in Evansville
Toyota donating $15k for ‘Cops Connecting with Kids’ trip to Disney World
Toyota donating $15k for ‘Cops Connecting with Kids’ trip to Disney World
Ft. Branch mom and daughter sentenced in COVID-19 fraud case
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Latest News

UE volleyball slated for crucial weekend matches
UE volleyball slated for crucial weekend matches
NCAA Women’s Soccer: Missouri St. vs. UE
NCAA Women’s Soccer: Missouri St. vs. UE
UE men’s basketball set to tip-off new season with exhibition against Mount St. Joseph
UE men’s basketball set to tip-off new season with exhibition against Mount St. Joseph
UE volleyball slated for crucial weekend matches
UE volleyball slated for crucial weekend matches