Tell City man convicted in Daviess Co. child porn case

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Tell City man has been found guilty in Daviess County, Kentucky, of 19 counts involving child pornography.

Court officials tell us 32-year-old Alex Payne, was found guilty Thursday, on the fourth day of trial.

He was originally arrested on eight counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance back in 2019, but additional charges were added as the investigation moved forward.

Payne faces several years in prison.

Sentencing is set for January 6.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.