Tell City man convicted in Daviess Co. child porn case

Alex Payne
Alex Payne(Daviess Co. Detention Center)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Tell City man has been found guilty in Daviess County, Kentucky, of 19 counts involving child pornography.

Court officials tell us 32-year-old Alex Payne, was found guilty Thursday, on the fourth day of trial.

He was originally arrested on eight counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance back in 2019, but additional charges were added as the investigation moved forward.

Payne faces several years in prison.

Sentencing is set for January 6.

