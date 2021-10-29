Several departments respond to Union Co. fire

UNION CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Several fire departments were called out to help make sure a Union County fire got put out.

Henshaw Volunteer Fire Department posted these photos below.

Officials say it happened in the Grangertown area, not too far from Sturgis.

We’re checking in with officials on what happened and if anyone was hurt.

Officials say several Union County departments were on scene for about three and half hours to get those flames out.

