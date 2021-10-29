Birthday Club
Several departments respond to Union Co. fire

Crews respond to Union County fire.
Crews respond to Union County fire.(Henshaw Volunteer Fire Department.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Several fire departments were called out to help make sure a Union County fire got put out.

Henshaw Volunteer Fire Department posted these photos below.

Officials say it happened in the Grangertown area, not too far from Sturgis.

We’re checking in with officials on what happened and if anyone was hurt.

Officials say several Union County departments were on scene for about three and half hours to get those flames out.

