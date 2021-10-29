Birthday Club
Scattered rain continues through Saturday, clearing out by Halloween

By Arden Gregory
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few spotty showers are possible throughout the day today as this low pressure system continues to track through our region, but much of the daytime hours will be dry.

Our next big wave of rain arrives this evening and continues into the night, which means rainy weather seems likely for the high school football games tonight.

This system will finally start to push off to our east on Saturday, but a few spotty showers are still possible on and off throughout the day. Our skies will gradually begin to clear Saturday night, and Halloween is looking mostly sunny.

We are starting the day in the low 50s, but with mostly cloudy skies overhead, our temperatures will only climb about 10° through the course of the day, topping out in the lower 60s this afternoon. We will be falling through the mid to upper 50s during tonight’s football games.

Saturday’s temperatures will be very similar with morning lows in the low 50s and afternoon highs in the low 60s. Halloween will start out a little cooler with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s, but we will climb into the low to mid 60s that afternoon thanks to increasing sunshine.

As for the trick or treating forecast, we will be falling out of the 60s and through the mid to upper 50s during any activities Saturday afternoon and evening. Our skies will still be mostly cloudy, but the last of the rain will be tapering off. Sunday will be mostly clear, with temperatures in the low 60s before sunset, falling into the mid to upper 50s after sunset.

A weak cold front will move through our region early next week, then that system will linger off to our south. That will bring us partly to mostly cloudy skies and a very slight chance of rain, mainly on Wednesday. The bigger story will be that front’s impact on our temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 90° on Monday, but we will only make it into the lower 50s Tuesday through Thursday, and some of us may not even make it out of the 40s on Wednesday.

