Police: 2 Madisonville men arrested for having stolen trailer

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two men from Madisonville were arrested on theft-related charges after a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, officers say they got a tip of a suspicious vehicle at Oates Street and North Seminary Street.

The caller told them the people in the vehicle possibly stole an enclosed trailer in that area.

Officers were able to pull them over just a few blocks away.

Officers say they discovered 43-year-old Darick Howton and 38-year-old William Howton didn’t have permission to have the trailer or the contents of the trailer.

They were arrested and booked in the Hopkins County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

