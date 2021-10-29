New building to be built in The Promenade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plan for a new building in the Promenade is currently in the works.

According to SVN The Martin Group, the 5,000 square foot building, to be located along Burkhardt Road, would go between Drake’s and Mister B’s Pizza.

New building in The Promenade (SVN The Martin Group)

Real estate brokers are looking for tenants and suggest a coffee shop, bank or restaurant. They say drive-thru space is available.

There have been several new businesses open lately in The Promenade, including Biscuit Belly, Chicken Salad Chick, Buff City Soap, and Crumble Cookie.

