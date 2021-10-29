New building to be built in The Promenade

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plan for a new building in the Promenade is currently in the works.

According to SVN The Martin Group, the 5,000 square foot building, to be located along Burkhardt Road, would go between Drake’s and Mister B’s Pizza.

Real estate brokers are looking for tenants and suggest a coffee shop, bank or restaurant. They say drive-thru space is available.

There have been several new businesses open lately in The Promenade, including Biscuit Belly, Chicken Salad Chick, Buff City Soap, and Crumble Cookie.

