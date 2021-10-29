Birthday Club
Mesker Park Zoo euthanizes rhino due to inoperable tumor

Mechi the rhino
Mechi the rhino(Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden officials announced the passing of Mechi the rhino Friday.

According to a Facebook post, the rhino was humanely euthanized earlier this week after it was determined an inoperable tumor was severely affecting her quality of life and well-being.

“This is not a decision we take lightly, and only after exhausting every avenue of treatment, and listening to her entire care and veterinary team on the best and most humane thing we can do for Mechi,” says zoo director, Erik Beck.

The zoo’s female Indian rhinoceros was brought into human care at a young age after her mother was killed by poachers in Nepal.

Mechi was 35-years-old and the oldest living Greater One-horned rhino in the managed population.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

