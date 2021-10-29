Birthday Club
Jasper man arrested after fleeing on four-wheeler

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper man is now facing additional charges after authorities say he ran from police when they tried to serve him warrants.

Authorities say 34-year-old Johnny Strotman was on a four-wheeler when they arrived at his father’s home.

We’re told Strotman started driving away from officers, so they followed him.

After going into a large ditch, police say Strotman ran on foot, taking off his jacket.

We’re told they found two hypodermic needles inside his jacket.

Strotman is facing several charges, including resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle.

