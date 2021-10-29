Indianapolis non-profit helping young adults with disabilities expands to Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - An Indianapolis non-profit is expanding to Newburgh. The Alex and Ali Foundation helps young adults with autism or other disabilities become more involved in the community.

Alex Parker and his friend Alan are working on ornaments to give out to trick-or-treaters this year.

Alex’s mom, Jennifer Grimm Parker, named the foundation after him, he’s 24 and has autism.

Parker hopes to help more people like Alex by finding them jobs in the community.

“After high school, a lot of these individuals don’t have opportunities, they’re very limited,” said Parker. “So we want to provide them these opportunities to work outside the home, in the community.”

By giving these individuals jobs or ways to help, Parker hopes they can feel ownership and belonging, and to be treated like everyone else.

“They need to work and they need a purpose,” said Parker. “And they have value, the world is a better place with them being involved with their community.”

Work is just getting started in Newburgh, but the foundation has a doggy daycare and an art gallery in Indianapolis, all run by people with developmental disabilities.

“When they’re given training, and shown respect and love, they do amazing things,” Parker said.

They brought the work to Newburgh, all in honor of their daughter, Hope.

“She passed away a year and a half ago, so for my husband and I now to move on with the foundation and to expand it here in Newburgh has been an important part of our journey,” Parker said.

The Alex and Ali foundation hopes to find more people to help in Newburgh.

