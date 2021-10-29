Birthday Club
Ind. reports 1 new COVID death in Vanderburgh Co.

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,940 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,018,638 cases and 16,134 deaths.

The state map shows one new COVID-19 death in Vanderburgh County.

It shows 52 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 15 new cases in Gibson County, 10 new cases were in both Dubois and Warrick counties, four new cases were in both Posey and Pike counties, two cases were in Perry County and one new case was in Spencer County.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 32,477 cases, 484 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,327 cases, 134 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 11,350 cases, 189 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,670 cases, 52 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,796 cases, 44 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,662 cases, 115 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,420 cases, 43 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,306 cases, 44 deaths

