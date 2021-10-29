Birthday Club
Henderson celebrates annual trick or treat event

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - People flooded the streets downtown Henderson Friday for the city’s annual trick or treat event.

Kids and parents lined up to get candy from businesses, the library and school officials.

People were eager to be trick or treating again after the city’s drive-thru version of the event last year.

Volunteers say they could feel the excitement in the air during the event.

”I think because it’s just been an exhausting year and a half. They’ve even felt it as well. They’re excited to be out and about, having fun as well,” says Henderson Public Library Director, Shannon Sandefur.

