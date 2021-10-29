Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - We’ve got a clearer picture now into how several small children got a hold of fentanyl pills, resulting in the death of a three-year-old.

Today, the US Food and Drug Administration is poised to grant emergency authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for children ages five to 11.

A controversial homecoming event in a southeastern Kentucky school district is under investigation.

A Warrick County woman is hoping a Saturday clinic will help more women get their annual mammograms.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

