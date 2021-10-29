Deputies: Man facing several charges following ‘crime spree’ in Warrick Co.

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in what deputies called a one-man “crime spree” that occurred on Wednesday.

19-year-old Jagr Cobb of Newburgh is accused of theft, burglary, residential entry, invasion of privacy and criminal trespass.

“Officers were working to solve this case in real time - as parts of it were occurring,” Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder said in a press release. “I commend our officers for their quick response and ability to quickly locate the suspect. The residents who were alert and gave good descriptions were also key in this investigation.”

Wilder says Cobb stole a mountain bike from one residence, a truck from another and clothing from a business.

The sheriff says Cobb also broke into one home and went into another where he had a protective order against him.

Wilder says these incidents happened Wednesday night, spanning locations such as Hillcrest Drive, Alcoa and Midway Drive, which is where Cobb was ultimately arrested.

“This case is an excellent example of people paying attention and reporting suspicious activity,” Sheriff Wilder said. “When neighbors look out for one another, it makes a huge difference in quickly solving crimes and it makes our community that much safer.”

Cobb is currently being held at the Warrick County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

