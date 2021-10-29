Daviess Co. band heading to semifinals.

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Daviess County Band of Pride is heading to class 4A semifinals in Lexington.

There’s a big send-off for them at 5 Friday night on the lawn outside the band room on new Hartford Road.

A post on the district’s Facebook page says they got their first regional win last weekend since 2003.

Meanwhile, all five of EVSC’s marching bands are headed to semi-state on Saturday.

Here’s when they’ll be performing:

EVSC bands performing at semi-state. (WFIE)

