Daviess Co. band heading to semifinals

All 5 EVSC bands make it to semi-state
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Daviess County Band of Pride is heading to class 4A semifinals in Lexington.

There’s a big send-off for them at 5 Friday night on the lawn outside the band room on new Hartford Road.

A post on the district’s Facebook page says they got their first regional win last weekend since 2003.

Meanwhile, all five of EVSC’s marching bands are headed to semi-state on Saturday.

Here’s when they’ll be performing:

EVSC bands performing at semi-state.
EVSC bands performing at semi-state.(WFIE)
EVSC bands performing at semi-state.
EVSC bands performing at semi-state.(WFIE)

