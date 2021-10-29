Birthday Club
Clearing skies over the weekend

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds and showers will linger through the first half of Saturday. Temps will only rise into the upper 50s during the day. Clearing skies Saturday night will allow lows to drop into the middle 40s on Sunday morning. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 60. Partly sunny and cooler for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s. Rain showers possible Wednesday, then cooler for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Our first frost of the season is likely late next week.

