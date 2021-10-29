Child death investigation leads to drug arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a man is facing drug charges after interviewing suspects that were arrested in connection to the death of a three-year-old in Evansville.

Officials say that 24-year-old Ryan Cheek was identified as a suspect involved in a drug investigation back in August.

That investigation resulted in the arrest of Khiry Waddell. Officers say they found over 10,000 fentanyl pills in his apartment.

According to an affidavit, Cheek transported cash for Waddell and met with an unknown source for fentanyl pills.

An arrest affidavit states when officers found Cheek, he asked them if it was about the child who died on Wednesday.

Cheek told investigators that he’d been buying pills from Brown for the past three months. He said he would also sell them.

He told them that he went to the house to buy pills on Tuesday, October 26. That’s the day the children got a hold of the pills.

They say Brown, Allison Smither and Makaylee Opperman all identified Cheek in a photo lineup. They told authorities they would sell him fentanyl pills at their home on E. Sycamore Street.

Officers say they also found several text messages and Cash App receipts on Brown’s phone from Cheek.

He is facing dealing and possession charges.

