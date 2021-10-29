Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Child death investigation leads to drug arrest

Ryan Cheek.
Ryan Cheek.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a man is facing drug charges after interviewing suspects that were arrested in connection to the death of a three-year-old in Evansville.

[Six people arrested in connection to Evansville child death case]

Officials say that 24-year-old Ryan Cheek was identified as a suspect involved in a drug investigation back in August.

That investigation resulted in the arrest of Khiry Waddell. Officers say they found over 10,000 fentanyl pills in his apartment.

[Affidavit: Man arrested after authorities find thousands of pills at apartment]

According to an affidavit, Cheek transported cash for Waddell and met with an unknown source for fentanyl pills.

An arrest affidavit states when officers found Cheek, he asked them if it was about the child who died on Wednesday.

Cheek told investigators that he’d been buying pills from Brown for the past three months. He said he would also sell them.

He told them that he went to the house to buy pills on Tuesday, October 26. That’s the day the children got a hold of the pills.

They say Brown, Allison Smither and Makaylee Opperman all identified Cheek in a photo lineup. They told authorities they would sell him fentanyl pills at their home on E. Sycamore Street.

Officers say they also found several text messages and Cash App receipts on Brown’s phone from Cheek.

He is facing dealing and possession charges.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death of child under investigation in 600 block of E. Michigan in Evansville
Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death
Dakota Myer.
Wanted man from Wisconsin arrested in Evansville
Ft. Branch mom and daughter sentenced in COVID-19 fraud case
Toyota donating $15k for ‘Cops Connecting with Kids’ trip to Disney World
Toyota donating $15k for ‘Cops Connecting with Kids’ trip to Disney World
Sycamore Street is calm and quiet now, but neighbors say it was filled with police cars on...
Neighbors react to death of Evansville child

Latest News

Police: 2 Madisonville men arrested for having stolen trailer
Winnecke: No set hours for trick or treating in Evansville
Daviess Co. band heading to semifinals.
Several area bands headed to semistate
Crews respond to Union County fire.
Several departments respond to Union Co. fire