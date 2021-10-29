Birthday Club
Bosse RB Jaiden Thomas named Touchdown Live POTW for second time in 2021

By Tamar Sher
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bosse running back Jaiden Thomas won his second Touchdown Live Player of the Week crown of the season for his efforts in Week 10 against Corydon Central, securing 20,617 votes.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Corydon Central vs. Bosse]

Thomas rushed eight times for 173 yards and three touchdowns in Bosse’s dominating 60-10 victory over the Panthers last Friday.

The Bulldogs will next play host to Heritage Hills on Friday at 7 p.m.

