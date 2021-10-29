Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Bones found in Henderson County are not Heather Teague’s

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials announced earlier this week that human bones were discovered in the northern part of Henderson County.

Officials say they dug up a partial human skull and other bones.

The bones were sent to Louisville earlier this week for examination.

It was determined that the dental records on the skull were not a match for Heather Teague.

Heather Teague was a Henderson County resident who went missing in August of 1995.

Some around the area were speculating that the bones were the remains of Teague, including her family.

“We were absolutely positive that this was Heather,” Heather’s mother Sarah Teague said. “I was already planning her celebration, and I was telling my kids and grandbabies that this is probably our Heather coming home.”

Teague says she still believes that one day she and her family will learn the truth about what happened to Heather.

She says that even though the remains didn’t close the book on Heather, she hopes that another family can finally be at peace.

“If it’s a possibility that it’s another missing person, somebody will have theirs’s home,” Teague said. “Hopefully it’ll be before Thanksgiving or Christmas. It’s going to be interesting for me to learn who it is.”

Teague encourages anyone with information to contact her, even if it is anonymously.

Her phone number is (270) 836-7643 and her email is sarah.teague5@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death of child under investigation in 600 block of E. Michigan in Evansville
Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death
Dakota Myer.
Wanted man from Wisconsin arrested in Evansville
Sycamore Street is calm and quiet now, but neighbors say it was filled with police cars on...
Neighbors react to death of Evansville child
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Ft. Branch mom and daughter sentenced in COVID-19 fraud case

Latest News

UE Clay Club hosts annual Chili Bowl Sale event
UE Clay Club hosts annual Chili Bowl Sale event
Indianapolis non-profit helping young adults with disabilities expands to Newburgh
Indianapolis non-profit helping young adults with disabilities expands to Newburgh
Henderson celebrates annual trick or treat event
Henderson celebrates annual trick or treat event
Pre-Eviction Diversion Program launches Monday in Indiana.
New eviction diversion program starts Monday in Indiana