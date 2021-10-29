Bones found in Henderson County are not Heather Teague’s

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials announced earlier this week that human bones were discovered in the northern part of Henderson County.

Officials say they dug up a partial human skull and other bones.

The bones were sent to Louisville earlier this week for examination.

It was determined that the dental records on the skull were not a match for Heather Teague.

Heather Teague was a Henderson County resident who went missing in August of 1995.

Some around the area were speculating that the bones were the remains of Teague, including her family.

“We were absolutely positive that this was Heather,” Heather’s mother Sarah Teague said. “I was already planning her celebration, and I was telling my kids and grandbabies that this is probably our Heather coming home.”

Teague says she still believes that one day she and her family will learn the truth about what happened to Heather.

She says that even though the remains didn’t close the book on Heather, she hopes that another family can finally be at peace.

“If it’s a possibility that it’s another missing person, somebody will have theirs’s home,” Teague said. “Hopefully it’ll be before Thanksgiving or Christmas. It’s going to be interesting for me to learn who it is.”

Teague encourages anyone with information to contact her, even if it is anonymously.

Her phone number is (270) 836-7643 and her email is sarah.teague5@gmail.com.

