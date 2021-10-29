Bid awarded for Daviess Co. animal clinic

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fiscal Court has awarded a bid for a new county spay and neuter animal clinic.

It will cost just over $579,000, which was the lowest bid.

Officials say the building will be an addition to the Daviess County Animal Control building on Highway 81.

In April, the county hired their first veterinarian, Dr. Julie Gray.

Judge -Executive Al Mattingly said during that meeting that proposals to other veterinarians went unanswered, and hiring a county vet was needed to avoid putting down more animals.

