Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Bid awarded for Daviess Co. animal clinic

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fiscal Court has awarded a bid for a new county spay and neuter animal clinic.

It will cost just over $579,000, which was the lowest bid.

Officials say the building will be an addition to the Daviess County Animal Control building on Highway 81.

In April, the county hired their first veterinarian, Dr. Julie Gray.

Judge -Executive Al Mattingly said during that meeting that proposals to other veterinarians went unanswered, and hiring a county vet was needed to avoid putting down more animals.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death of child under investigation in 600 block of E. Michigan in Evansville
Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death
Dakota Myer.
Wanted man from Wisconsin arrested in Evansville
Ft. Branch mom and daughter sentenced in COVID-19 fraud case
Sycamore Street is calm and quiet now, but neighbors say it was filled with police cars on...
Neighbors react to death of Evansville child
Toyota donating $15k for ‘Cops Connecting with Kids’ trip to Disney World
Toyota donating $15k for ‘Cops Connecting with Kids’ trip to Disney World

Latest News

Ind. reports 1 new COVID death in Vanderburgh Co.
Alex Payne
Tell City man convicted in Daviess Co. child porn case
Green River District reports 3 new COVID deaths, 182 cases since Tues.
Police: 2 Madisonville men arrested for having stolen trailer