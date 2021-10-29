Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville expands visitation policy

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - They say the decision is in response to the decline in Covid-19 cases in the community.

According to a press release, effective Monday, Nov. 1, the visitation policy at Baptist Health Deaconess has been revised to allow additional visitation in some areas.

Officials say visitation hours have also been extended to 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., 7 days a week.

Visitors will enter through the emergency department after 6:00 p.m. when other entrances close for the night.

They say visitors are required to wear a mask inside any Baptist Health Deaconess facility at all times, unless instructed to remove it by a healthcare professional, regardless of vaccination status and are subject to Covid screening prior to entry.

They also say no children under the age of 16 are permitted to visit at this time.

The following areas will allow one visitor per patient:

Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation - only if there is a cognitive/physical need or if the patient is a minor.

Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center - for provider appointments only (must wear hospital supplied mask)

Same Day Surgery

Emergency Department (No visitors in Split Flow area or with Covid suspect patients)

Critical Care Unit (Between the hours of 9 a.m. - 1p.m. and 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. only. No visitors for Covid positive patients)

The following areas allow two visitors per patient:

Mother Baby/Labor & Delivery/NICU

Medical/Surgical Unit patients (No visitors for Covid positive patients)

Baptist Health Medical Group physician practices and clinics.

No visitation is currently allowed on the Behavioral Health Unit unless requested by a psychiatrist.

Officials say expectations may be made for NICU and end-of-life patients at the unit leader’s discretion.

Officials also say the waiting rooms and lobbies remain closed.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.