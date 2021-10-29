Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville expands visitation policy

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - They say the decision is in response to the decline in Covid-19 cases in the community.

According to a press release, effective Monday, Nov. 1, the visitation policy at Baptist Health Deaconess has been revised to allow additional visitation in some areas.

Officials say visitation hours have also been extended to 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., 7 days a week.

Visitors will enter through the emergency department after 6:00 p.m. when other entrances close for the night.

They say visitors are required to wear a mask inside any Baptist Health Deaconess facility at all times, unless instructed to remove it by a healthcare professional, regardless of vaccination status and are subject to Covid screening prior to entry.

They also say no children under the age of 16 are permitted to visit at this time.

The following areas will allow one visitor per patient:

  • Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation - only if there is a cognitive/physical need or if the patient is a minor.
  • Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center - for provider appointments only (must wear hospital supplied mask)
  • Same Day Surgery
  • Emergency Department (No visitors in Split Flow area or with Covid suspect patients)
  • Critical Care Unit (Between the hours of 9 a.m. - 1p.m. and 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. only.  No visitors for Covid positive patients)

The following areas allow two visitors per patient:

  • Mother Baby/Labor & Delivery/NICU
  • Medical/Surgical Unit patients (No visitors for Covid positive patients)
  • Baptist Health Medical Group physician practices and clinics.

No visitation is currently allowed on the Behavioral Health Unit unless requested by a psychiatrist.

Officials say expectations may be made for NICU and end-of-life patients at the unit leader’s discretion.

Officials also say the waiting rooms and lobbies remain closed.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death of child under investigation in 600 block of E. Michigan in Evansville
Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death
Dakota Myer.
Wanted man from Wisconsin arrested in Evansville
Ft. Branch mom and daughter sentenced in COVID-19 fraud case
Sycamore Street is calm and quiet now, but neighbors say it was filled with police cars on...
Neighbors react to death of Evansville child
Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly

Latest News

New building in The Promenade
New building to be built in The Promenade
Bid awarded for Daviess Co. animal clinic
Ind. reports 1 new COVID death in Vanderburgh Co.
Alex Payne
Tell City man convicted in Daviess Co. child porn case