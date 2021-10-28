Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Wanted man from Wisconsin arrested in Evansville

Dakota Myer.
Dakota Myer.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a wanted Wisconsin sex offender was arrested in Evansville Wednesday.

Officials say members of the US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force arrested 28-year-old Dakota Robert Myer on the north side of Evansville.

They say he has an extensive violent criminal history and was wanted out of Wisconsin for parole violations and failing to register as a sex offender.

Law enforcement officers say they discovered Myer had been staying in Evansville, where two young children also lived.

He was arrested without incident and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he’ll await extradition back to Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death of child under investigation in 600 block of E. Michigan in Evansville
Affidavit: Multiple people arrested in connection to Evansville child death case
Left: Jordan Wilson. Center: Nahkeeya Young. Right: Joshlynn Whitelow.
Affidavit: Over 5 lbs of meth found during traffic stop, 3 arrested
Crews were called to an accident at Hwy 41 and E. Oak Street in Fort Branch Wednesday morning.
Section of Hwy 41 in Ft. Branch back open after Wed. crash
EPD: 1 person shot, 1 stabbed following incident on Ruston Ave.
3rd person arrested following shooting and stabbing on Ruston Ave.
Owensboro child battles rare genetic mutation
Owensboro child diagnosed with rare, untreatable genetic disorder

Latest News

Crews called to house fire in Livermore
Beshear: Federal COVID-19 funeral assistance available
Toyota to make announcement Thursday
Death of child under investigation in 600 block of E. Michigan in Evansville
Affidavit: Multiple people arrested in connection to Evansville child death case