Wanted man from Wisconsin arrested in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a wanted Wisconsin sex offender was arrested in Evansville Wednesday.

Officials say members of the US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force arrested 28-year-old Dakota Robert Myer on the north side of Evansville.

They say he has an extensive violent criminal history and was wanted out of Wisconsin for parole violations and failing to register as a sex offender.

Law enforcement officers say they discovered Myer had been staying in Evansville, where two young children also lived.

He was arrested without incident and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he’ll await extradition back to Wisconsin.

