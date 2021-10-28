Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’ve got new information on the death investigation of a three-year-old. An affidavit shows multiple people were arrested in this case, including the child’s mother.

The man accused of shooting a sheriff’s deputy is asking for a change of venue. Meanwhile, Deputy Bryan Hicks is now being cared for in a rehabilitation facility.

Health officials are closing in on a decision about Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids five to 11.

Evansville firefighters are unveiling the city’s first set of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.