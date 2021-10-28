Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We’ve got new information on the death investigation of a three-year-old. An affidavit shows multiple people were arrested in this case, including the child’s mother.

The man accused of shooting a sheriff’s deputy is asking for a change of venue. Meanwhile, Deputy Bryan Hicks is now being cared for in a rehabilitation facility.

Health officials are closing in on a decision about Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids five to 11.

Evansville firefighters are unveiling the city’s first set of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death of child under investigation in 600 block of E. Michigan in Evansville
Affidavit: Multiple people arrested in connection to Evansville child death case
Left: Jordan Wilson. Center: Nahkeeya Young. Right: Joshlynn Whitelow.
Affidavit: Over 5 lbs of meth found during traffic stop, 3 arrested
Crews were called to an accident at Hwy 41 and E. Oak Street in Fort Branch Wednesday morning.
Section of Hwy 41 in Ft. Branch back open after Wed. crash
EPD: 1 person shot, 1 stabbed following incident on Ruston Ave.
3rd person arrested following shooting and stabbing on Ruston Ave.
Owensboro child battles rare genetic mutation
Owensboro child diagnosed with rare, untreatable genetic disorder

Latest News

Death of child under investigation in 600 block of E. Michigan in Evansville
Affidavit: Multiple people arrested in connection to Evansville child death case
Affidavit: Multiple people arrested in Evansville child death case.
Affidavit: Multiple people arrested in Evansville child death case
Bar Louie holding Halloween event benefitting Boys & Girls Club.
Bar Louie holding Halloween event benefitting Boys & Girls Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 10/28
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 10/28