Rainy through Saturday, sunny Sunday

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain, wind and cooler temps arrived on schedule for Thursday. Evansville Regional Airport recorded .79″ of rainfall through Thursday afternoon. Clouds will continue to wrap around the low pressure Thursday night through early Saturday. Periods of rain and cool, breezy conditions will stay in place on Friday and for the first half of Saturday. Highs each day will stay in the mid 50s to around 60. Clearing on Saturday afternoon, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s on Halloween. Sunny again on Monday with a high of 62. More showers and chillier temps on the way for the middle of next week.

