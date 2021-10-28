Breast cancer survivor encourages community to get annual mammogram

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close, a Warrick County woman is hoping an upcoming clinic will encourage more women to get their annual mammograms.

Inside the Ascension St. Vincent Breast Center, Sheri Claridge’s life changed forever.

In November 2017, she came in for a routine mammogram. Just a couple days later, however, she got the news.

“Wednesday I got the call,” says Claridge. “Wednesday morning, the day before Thanksgiving.”

It was cancer. A small lump was visible on her mammogram.

“It was about the size of a pea, if that,” says Claridge. “There is no way I would have ever found this by self-examination.”

She added, “After I got off the phone, I was like, ‘Oh my god. I mean, I am one of them. I am one of the girls now.’”

Claridge says the months to come were filled with lots of uncertainty.

“I had questions,” says Claridge. “I needed answers to questions I didn’t even know I had.”

The years to come were filled with radiation, 20 treatments and more mammograms - the first of which, she says, was pretty emotional.

“After the next couple and things kind of calmed down,” says Claridge, “now I’m kind of like me again, where I’m kind of like, ‘Thank God that they caught this early.’”

That is her message to other women in the community, asking, why not schedule that annual mammogram?

Sheila Hauck is the director of the Breast Center. She says a mammogram visit takes about 30 minutes, but it could save your life.

“We still follow the American Cancer Society guidelines,” says Hauck, “so we believe that every woman should be screened for breast cancer starting at the age of 40, and we believe they should have an annual mammogram until they are about age 85 or 90.”

To accommodate more people before the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Ascension St. Vincent is hosting a Saturday clinic on October 30.

“Just go get checked,” says Claridge. “It is worth it.”

Officials with Ascension ask people to make an appointment for the Saturday clinic. To make an appointment, call 812-485-4437.

For those who cannot come on Saturday, officials say the Breast Center is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

