Neighbors react to death of Evansville child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sycamore Street is calm and quiet now, but neighbors say it was filled with police cars on Wednesday.

This happened as officers searched the home at 3010 E. Sycamore Street as part of their investigation.

Case documents say kids in the home got into a bag of fentanyl pills that were in the nightstand, and the three-year-old died the next day.

“This is normally a quiet neighborhood, usually people walk their dogs, and we’ve got a park right there everybody walks at,” neighbor Trevor Betz said. “So it was a little disturbing to wake up and see a bunch of cop cars outside of our house.”

One neighbor says learning what happened to the three-year-old made her sick to her stomach.

The daycare owners down the street from the home say they had to go into lockdown for nearly the entire day.

“I think it’s just disturbing because I think as a community we need to come together and take care of these type of drugs because it’s hurting not only adults, but you can see it’s hurting children,” Betz said. “And I think we should come together to make sure stuff like this don’t happen.”

Neighbors say they never could have suspected something like this would happen.

“I think we should come together, and finding a way to get rid of those fentanyl pills out of Evansville,” Betz said.

