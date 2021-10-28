Birthday Club
Mater Dei braces for clash with unbeaten Linton-Stockton in 2A sectionals

By Tamar Sher
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A “Clash of the Titans” matchup is slated for the high school gridiron this week as Mater Dei and Linton-Stockton square off in a battle between two of the state’s most storied football programs.

Mater Dei looks to end Linton-Stockton’s perfect season in Friday’s game, which has the potential to be one of the most thrilling matchups of the night.

For the seniors, Friday will be the fourth time these two teams have met each other over the last four years, as well as the fifth overall meeting in the series. The Wildcats enter having dominated in all four previous matchups.

Mater Dei is coming off a solid 42-6 victory over Forest Park in the first round of sectional play last week.

The Miners have been dominant this season on both sides of the ball, scoring an average of over 40 points per game, while holding opponents to 12 points per game.

Regardless, the Wildcats are the team that Linton-Stockton has been longing to defeat.

“Mater Dei is definitely a team where we’re all striving to beat,” Linton-Stockton head coach Brian Oliver said. “We’re definitely trying to close that gap because the last couple of years we played them hasn’t been all that close. We’re trying to do a lot of things to hopefully compete with them, and see if we can get something we never have before.”

“Linton is ranked No. 3 in the [Indiana Football Coaches Association] for good reason,” Mater Dei head coach Mike Goebel said. “They have been averaging 40-50 points a game and they’ve been handling opposing teams’ offenses convincingly, so we know we got our work cut out for us.”

Despite recent success against the Miners, players on the Mater Dei sideline know they will still have to bring their A-game to come out on top.

”We’ve just been preparing the same way we have the past three years,” Mater Dei senior wide receiver/defensive back Eli McDurmon said. “We know they’re a good team, we know they’re undefeated, so we’re going to have to play our best ball to beat them.”

“We know they’re going to be a tough team, and they’re going to be physical and hard to beat,” Mater Dei junior running back Joey Pierre said. “But we know we can beat them if we put our heads to it and believe it.”

Friday’s kickoff between the Wildcats (8-2) and Miners (10-0) is set for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

