HCSO: 3 people hospitalized following wreck on Tom Smith Rd.

Three people were taken to the hospital after deputies say a head-on crash occurred in Henderson on Wednesday night.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people were taken to the hospital after deputies say a head-on crash occurred in Henderson on Wednesday night.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash on Tom Smith Road around 7:50 p.m.

Deputies say two people were inside one of the vehicles. Authorities say the driver of this vehicle was 21-year-old Melanie Parker, while the passenger has been identified as Thomas Parker. According to a press release, both individuals are from Henderson.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the second vehicle is a minor, who’s also from Henderson.

Officials say all three were transported to Deaconess for their injuries.

Deputies say that Henderson City and County Rescue, Deaconess AMR and the Zion Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

