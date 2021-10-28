Ft. Branch mom and daughter sentenced in COVID-19 fraud case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Fort Branch women have been sentenced in connection with a Nigerian fraud ring.

Federal officials say the ring exploited the COVID-19 crisis to commit large-scale fraud against state unemployment insurance programs.

Andrea Renee Pytlinski, 40, and Rose Ann Azzarello, 61, who are mother and daughter from Fort Branch, were arrested and charged with wire fraud in July 2020.

[Previous: Ft. Branch mother and daughter facing federal fraud charges]

Officials say Pytlinski was sentenced to 18 months in prison, must serve three years of supervised release following her incarceration, and ordered to pay $27,522 in restitution.

Azzarello was sentenced to four years of supervised release and ordered to pay $27,522 in restitution.

Part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act included a provision of temporary benefits for people who had exhausted their entitlement to regular unemployment compensation, people who were not eligible for regular unemployment compensation, were self-employed, or had limited recent work history.

Shortly after the CARES Act was signed, the U.S. Secret Service started receiving reports about a well-organized Nigerian fraud ring exploiting the COVID-19 crisis through a large-scale fraud against state unemployment insurance programs.

According to evidence presented at the sentencing hearings, in May 2020, the Fort Branch Police Department received a complaint from Field and Main Bank in Evansville, regarding account transactions in which Washington State Unemployment benefits were being ACH transferred into Indiana bank accounts held by Azzarello and Pytlinski.

Agents from the U.S. Secret Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Internal Revenue Criminal Investigation discovered those accounts were being funded with Washington State unemployment benefits and the proceeds of a check forgery scheme.

For more than a year, Azzarello and Pytlinski participated in a wire fraud scheme by receiving and sending funds via wire and common courier.

After the illicit funds were deposited into their accounts, Azzarello and Pytlinski would withdraw the money prior to the detection of any fraud, and then transmit a portion of the ill-gotten funds to a third party while retaining their share.

In total, the fraud schemes the women participated in involved more than $95,000.

“The investigative work of our federal and local law enforcement partners is to be commended,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. “They prevented funds designed to help struggling Americans during a very difficult time from being used by greedy, money hungry thieves, and assured these fraudsters would be held accountable.”

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

