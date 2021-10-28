Evansville unveils new Safe Haven Baby Boxes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s first two Safe Haven Baby Boxes are officially in place and open to be used.

Officials held an unveiling and community blessing Thursday over a new Safe Haven Baby Box on North Fourth Avenue.

Indiana’s safe haven law, which allows mothers to surrender a child under one month old without prosecution, has been in place for about 20 years now. This box allows a mother to surrender a child anonymously.

A footprint seen on the North Fourth Avenue box is from baby Amelia, the last deceased infant found in Indiana back in 2014. Safe Haven Baby Boxes started two years later, and have spread across the country.

This box is the 87th box nationwide, as well as the 70th box in Indiana. Officials with Safe Haven Baby Boxes say the boxes have made a big difference in the state, and could do the same elsewhere.

”Indiana is a success,” Monica Kelsey, founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes said. “We’ve not had a dead baby in our state since we launched baby boxes and prior to that, we were finding two to three a year. We’ve literally turned the tide in Indiana and I can’t wait to see when all of the states have these what we can do across this country.”

The box has a silent alarm, so people are notified when a baby is put inside. The boxes are also heated, and have a hat and pad for the baby. Officials say the boxes could help keep children safe.

“The fact that they could go to one of two fire stations in the city and utilize the Safe Haven Box, I think it will save a life sometime,” Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said.

The box at the North Fourth Avenue station is one of two now open in the city. The other is located at Fire Station 16 on Washington Avenue.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes also has a 24-hour crisis line at 1-866-99BABY1.

