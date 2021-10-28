Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville, Newburgh preparing to welcome Afghanistan refugees

The D is leading the effort to help families from Afghanistan get settled into their new lives...
The D is leading the effort to help families from Afghanistan get settled into their new lives in Evansville and Newburgh.(WFIE)
By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The cities of Evansville and Newburgh are getting ready to welcome refugees from Afghanistan.

The God is Good Foundation is leading the effort to help families get settled in their new lives.

As of now, foundation officials say they are expecting between one and three families to come to Evansville.

The foundation is currently working to find a place for them to live, as well as gathering essential furnishings and food items.

Barbara Bias, the group’s executive director, says that support from the community will also be vital.

“Building those relationships with individuals are vital to the long-term success, and their ability to achieve what you and I know as the American dream,” Bias said.

The group is welcoming people to donate “Restart Kits” containing basic household needs.

Their long-term place is to get Evansville recognized as a preferred community in order to welcome more refugee families.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death of child under investigation in 600 block of E. Michigan in Evansville
Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death
Left: Jordan Wilson. Center: Nahkeeya Young. Right: Joshlynn Whitelow.
Affidavit: Over 5 lbs of meth found during traffic stop, 3 arrested
Dakota Myer.
Wanted man from Wisconsin arrested in Evansville
Crews were called to an accident at Hwy 41 and E. Oak Street in Fort Branch Wednesday morning.
Section of Hwy 41 in Ft. Branch back open after Wed. crash
Toyota donating $15k for ‘Cops Connecting with Kids’ trip to Disney World
Toyota donating $15k for ‘Cops Connecting with Kids’ trip to Disney World

Latest News

Death of child under investigation in 600 block of E. Michigan in Evansville
Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death
Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death
Authorities plead for community to do better after child’s death
Sycamore Street is calm and quiet now, but neighbors say it was filled with police cars on...
Neighbors react to death of Evansville child
Toyota helps Princeton PD join 'Cops Connecting with Kids'
Toyota helps Princeton PD join 'Cops Connecting with Kids'