Evansville, Newburgh preparing to welcome Afghanistan refugees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The cities of Evansville and Newburgh are getting ready to welcome refugees from Afghanistan.

The God is Good Foundation is leading the effort to help families get settled in their new lives.

As of now, foundation officials say they are expecting between one and three families to come to Evansville.

The foundation is currently working to find a place for them to live, as well as gathering essential furnishings and food items.

Barbara Bias, the group’s executive director, says that support from the community will also be vital.

“Building those relationships with individuals are vital to the long-term success, and their ability to achieve what you and I know as the American dream,” Bias said.

The group is welcoming people to donate “Restart Kits” containing basic household needs.

Their long-term place is to get Evansville recognized as a preferred community in order to welcome more refugee families.

