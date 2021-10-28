Birthday Club
Crews called to house fire in Livermore

(WIFR)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are on scene of a house fire in Livermore.

It’s in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.

Chief Deputy Major Fred Coomes with the McLean County Sheriff’s Office tells us the woman who called it in says she heard an explosion and saw flames shortly after.

Major Coomes says the house is destroyed.

He says crews are still on scene working to put the flames out, but it’s under control for the most part.

He tells us they found one resident who wasn’t staying at the home last night.

However, he says they’re still trying to find another resident.

Coomes tells us no other injuries have been reported at this time.

