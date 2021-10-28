Castle volleyball program semi-state bound for first time in 26 years

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School volleyball has long been one of the top programs in southwest Indiana.

The Knights have won a state-record 39 sectional championships. This season, Castle won its first Class 4A regional title since 1995.

“I think that when we lost last year in the sectional, it was a painful gift,” Castle head coach Daniel Watson said. “I think it helped us examine all aspects of our program, and what areas we need to improve on. It really set us up to be successful this year and on this journey.”

A senior class of nine strong leads this Castle squad that’s peaking at the right time.

“We finally have all the pieces in place, and I think our big thing this season has been chemistry,” Castle volleyball senior Keira Moore said. “With nine seniors who have all played together since we were little, we have really just helped and stepped up, and I think that we have paved the way. We have really fought for that regional. We really wanted that and to make history.”

Now having come away victorious in one of the most difficult regionals in the state, the Knights have their sights set on making even more history by advancing to the program’s first state finals appearance.

“They’ve been on that journey since June, and it is just really awesome to see all the hard work pay off for us,” Watson said.

Castle (30-2) will take on Roncalli (28-5) in the Class 4A semistate matchup.

