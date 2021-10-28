Birthday Club
Breezy showers likely today and tomorrow

10/27 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
10/27 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Arden Gregory
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breezy showers are likely this morning, but we will get some dry time this afternoon. Another round of rain will move through our region this evening and into the overnight hours, and scattered chances linger on and off throughout the day on Friday. Another wave of rain will push through Friday night, and a few showers will linger into Saturday, especially during the morning hours. Our skies will finally begin to clear Saturday night, and Halloween looks mostly sunny.

Any chance of severe weather will stay well to our south this time around. In total, most of us will probably pick up around an inch of rain, but because that will be spread out over multiple days, our flooding risk is low.

We won’t see any dramatic temperature changes over the next three days. We are starting out with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s this morning, and we will only climb about 10° through the course of the day, topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon.

The temperatures Friday and Saturday will look almost the exact same. Morning lows will be in the low 50s, and we will only briefly break into the low 60s each afternoon.

As our skies clear, that will allow us to warm up more during the day and cool off more at night. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s on Halloween, dropping into the low to mid 40s overnight. Monday will be just a couple degrees cooler with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the low 40s.

A weak cold front will push through our region and stall out to our southeast early next week. That brings us a slight chance of rain Tuesday into Wednesday and drops our high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

