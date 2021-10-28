Boys & Girls Club holding Trunk or Treat event at Bar Louie

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boys and Girls Club is having a Trunk or Treat at Bar Louie Thursday night.

It’s from 5 to 8 p.m.

In a Facebook event, Bar Louie says they’ll give 20% of net sales on all food and non-alcoholic beverages to the Boys and Girls Club during that time.

Kids can enjoy candy and other goodies.

On Friday, the Boys and Girls Club will be hosting its annual Halloween carnival from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

It’s happening in the back parking lot of the club between the pool and main unit.

