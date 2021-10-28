Birthday Club
Beshear: Federal COVID-19 funeral assistance available

(KOLN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says financial assistance is available for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.

The funds are available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

So far, Beshear says 2,500 Kentuckians have received assistance for a total of more than $18 million.

To be eligible, the death has to have occurred in the United States, and the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to or caused by COVID-19. Applicants can use the helpline at 1-844-684-6333, available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT, Monday through Friday.

Kentuckians also can submit documentation online through DisasterAssistance.gov.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

