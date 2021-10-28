Birthday Club
4C of Southern Indiana changes name to Building Blocks(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 4C of Southern Indiana now has a new name.

The organization will officially change its name to Building Blocks.

The announcement came Thursday as the organization renewed its focus to support early childhood development in the community.

The new pillars of the organization are community, providers, children, family.

These are the four areas Building Blocks aims to serve.

