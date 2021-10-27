Windy, rainy and cooler end to the work week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday’s clear and mild weather will give way to windy, rainy and cooler conditions for Thursday and Friday. A strong area of low pressure will pass to our south and will kick up winds of 15-25 mph on Thursday and Friday. Rain will continue through early Saturday with around a half-inch to inch possible by then. No severe weather expected, but we may hear some thunder on Thursday with storms that develop ahead of the low. Highs on Thursday and Friday will stay in the mid 50s to around 60. Clearing skies on Saturday with highs near 60. Halloween on Sunday will be sunny and milder with highs in the upper 60s. More rain arrives by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

