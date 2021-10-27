Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Windy, rainy and cooler end to the work week

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday’s clear and mild weather will give way to windy, rainy and cooler conditions for Thursday and Friday. A strong area of low pressure will pass to our south and will kick up winds of 15-25 mph on Thursday and Friday. Rain will continue through early Saturday with around a half-inch to inch possible by then. No severe weather expected, but we may hear some thunder on Thursday with storms that develop ahead of the low. Highs on Thursday and Friday will stay in the mid 50s to around 60. Clearing skies on Saturday with highs near 60. Halloween on Sunday will be sunny and milder with highs in the upper 60s. More rain arrives by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home
Detectives reflect on gruesome Evansville west side shooting and murder
Possible human bones found in Henderson Co.
Cameron Wynne.
Man pleads guilty to 39 counts in Evansville sex crimes investigation
Ellis Entertainment has plans to open racing machine venue in Towne Square Mall
Ellis Entertainment has plans to open racing machine venue in Towne Square Mall

Latest News

Mostly sunny today, rainy end to the week
14 First Alert 10/27 - Midday
14 First Alert 10/27 - Midday
14 First Alert 10/27
14 First Alert 10/27
10/26 14 First Alert 10pm
10/26 14 First Alert 10pm