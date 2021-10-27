Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - An FDA panel has approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids ages five to 11. Now, Tri-State hospitals are getting ready to put shots into arms and it could be as early as next week.

We could learn more about what happened on the film set “Rust.” Investigators are set to hold a news conference. They’re still trying to figure out what led up to what’s being called an accidental shooting involving actor Alec Baldwin.

A huge expansion for Ellis Park. A $20 million investment will create hundreds of jobs and a brand new location in Owensboro.

The Penguins of Patagonia exhibit officially opens at Mesker Park Zoo today.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home
Detectives reflect on gruesome Evansville west side shooting and murder
Possible human bones found in Henderson Co.
Cameron Wynne.
Man pleads guilty to 39 counts in Evansville sex crimes investigation
Crews respond to crash at Highway 41 and Wolf Hills Road in Henderson.
Name released of person killed in Hwy 41 crash in Henderson

Latest News

Mesker Park penguin exhibit opening this week.
Penguins of Patagonia opens to public Wed.
Interview with Mesker Park Zoo's Marketing Director Danny Schembre.
Interview with Mesker Park Zoo's Marketing Director Danny Schembre
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 10/27
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 10/27
Vanderburgh County Commissioners announce free rent for non-profit fundraising events
Vanderburgh County Commissioners announce free rent for non-profit fundraising events