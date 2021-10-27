Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Vanderburgh County Commissioners announce free rent for non-profit fundraising events

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners approved a plan that will provide rental relief for community events held at Old National Events Plaza.

Officials say under that plan, 501 (c)(3) charitable organizations with Vanderburgh County may submit applications requesting room rental fees be waived for catered fundraising events held in County-owned convention centers.

The initiative is designed to provide aid to local groups for which social fundraising activities are critical.

“In light of the last two years, and pressures that Vanderburgh County non-profit organizations have faced, we wanted to focus on relief, but also recovery,” said Commissioner Jeff Hatifield.

Qualifying organizations hosting events now through the end of 2022 are encouraged to apply.

You can apply by requesting forms from Old National Events Plaza at 812-435-5770, or from the County Commissioners’ office at 812-435-5241.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to crash at Highway 41 and Wolf Hills Road in Henderson.
Name released of person killed in Hwy 41 crash in Henderson
Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
Prostitution arrests made after raid at Newburgh spa
2nd person arrested after shooting and stabbing on Ruston Ave.
2nd person arrested after shooting and stabbing on Ruston Ave.
Police: Woman claims voices told her to shoot husband
Police: Woman claims voices told her to shoot husband
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home
Autopsy results released for victim killed inside Stinson Ave. home

Latest News

Culinary Crossroads dinner series in Evansville Tues. night
Culinary Crossroads dinner series in Evansville Tues. night
Ellis Entertainment has plans to open racing machine venue in Towne Square Mall
Ellis Entertainment has plans to open racing machine venue in Towne Square Mall
Vanderburgh County Commissioners announce free rent for non-profit fundraising events
Vanderburgh County Commissioners announce free rent for non-profit fundraising events
Culinary Crossroads dinner series in Evansville Tues. night
Culinary Crossroads dinner series in Evansville Tues. night