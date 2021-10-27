Vanderburgh County Commissioners announce free rent for non-profit fundraising events

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners approved a plan that will provide rental relief for community events held at Old National Events Plaza.

Officials say under that plan, 501 (c)(3) charitable organizations with Vanderburgh County may submit applications requesting room rental fees be waived for catered fundraising events held in County-owned convention centers.

The initiative is designed to provide aid to local groups for which social fundraising activities are critical.

“In light of the last two years, and pressures that Vanderburgh County non-profit organizations have faced, we wanted to focus on relief, but also recovery,” said Commissioner Jeff Hatifield.

Qualifying organizations hosting events now through the end of 2022 are encouraged to apply.

You can apply by requesting forms from Old National Events Plaza at 812-435-5770, or from the County Commissioners’ office at 812-435-5241.

