Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. holding another EVSC vaccine clinic
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some EVSC students have a chance to get their vaccines Wednesday.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department will be at Harrison High School at 8:30 a.m. to give those out.
Officials say this helps parents make sure their children meet Indiana’s vaccination requirements in order to go to school.
Parents sign a consent form for each vaccine their child gets.
These clinics continue into November.
On Wednesday, November 3, officials will be at Reitz at 8:30 a.m.
On Thursday, November 4, they will be at Ameriqual for the RAMP program.
They’ll wrap up with students at Washington Middle School on November 10.
