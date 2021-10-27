Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. holding another EVSC vaccine clinic.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some EVSC students have a chance to get their vaccines Wednesday.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department will be at Harrison High School at 8:30 a.m. to give those out.

Officials say this helps parents make sure their children meet Indiana’s vaccination requirements in order to go to school.

Parents sign a consent form for each vaccine their child gets.

These clinics continue into November.

On Wednesday, November 3, officials will be at Reitz at 8:30 a.m.

On Thursday, November 4, they will be at Ameriqual for the RAMP program.

They’ll wrap up with students at Washington Middle School on November 10.

