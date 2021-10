HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say a contractor is relocating a water line.

The work has closed U.S. 60 and KY 811 at Peter’s Road in Henderson County.

The closure is East of the Spottsville bridge and will be in place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

